In Pic: Vardaan, Sheetal Thakur & Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have taken to Instagram to reveal the face of their 1-year-old son, Vardhaan, on his birthday. The couple, who has been very cautious about their son's privacy, have finally introduced him on social media on his first birthday. Taking to the 'Gram, they shared multiple happy pictures.

Vikrant Massey reveals son Vardaan’s face

In the first picture, Vikrant can be seen holding his son in his arms while Sheetal Thakur stands close to them. In the snap, Vikrant is seen wearing grey pants paired with a white shirt and a stylish blazer. Meanwhile, Sheetal looks cute in a white and beige floral dress. The star of the picture is little Vardaan, who looks super cute and handsome in brown pants, a white shirt, and a blue bow. The next picture in the carousel is a candid shot of the trio walking out of the frame.

The third picture in the frame has Vikrant smiling brightly as he holds his little one close. The fourth snap in the series is our favourite, as the trio poses for a 'fake candid.' While sharing these pictures in a collab post, Vikrant wrote, "Say HELLO! to our Onederful Vardaan."

Fans react to cute picture

As Vikrant shared the pictures, fans started reacting to them. One user wrote, "Happy first, cutie ❤️… I really like your father’s acting skills … wish we could see more of the same on the silver screen … our country needs more actors like him." "Hello वरदान!!! God bless you and lots of hugs and kisses," another one commented. A third fan wrote, "Best wishes for the tiny one becoming a toddler soon..."

Actress Drashti Dhami also reacted to the post and wrote, “Hellooooooooooo cutieeee.” “Sonu ka twin 😍 happy birthday,” Anushka Ranjan wrote, while Nakuul Mehta dropped heart emojis.

About Vardaan’s birth

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the arrival of their newborn. Vikrant, who was recently seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, shared the happy news on his Instagram. The actor posted a beautiful picture with text: "07.02.2024…FOR WE HAVE BECOME ONE…WE ARE BURSTING WITH JOY & LOVE TO ANNOUNCE THE ARRIVAL OF OUR SON. LOVE, SHEETAL & VIKRANT."

Vikrant and Sheetal, who met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful, where Vikrant was one of the main leads, started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019.