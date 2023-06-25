Vineet Kumar Singh on Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegaon: Feel lucky that filmmakers repeat me

Vineet Kumar Singh’s journey has been one of unwavering faith and relentless patience

Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh’s journey has been one of unwavering faith and relentless patience. In a long-standing career spanning over two decades, Vineet got a breakthrough only five years ago, with Anurag Kashyap’s boxing drama Mukkabaaz. “I have always had big dreams, which is the reason I left Benaras and came to Mumbai, and I believe all those dreams will come true,” Vineet smiles, as he reflects on the opportunities that got him so far, and all the chances that he hopes for in future.

The last year saw the actor deliver a powerful performance in Manish Mundra’s crime drama Siya, a story of a rape survivor’s pushback against a compromised justice system. Vineet played a lawyer, who becomes the anchor in the young girl’s fight. The actor is thrilled that after a year, the film has found a home on OTT, exposing it to a larger audience. “When Siya released in theatres in 2022, it got great reviews. It was well received in festivals too, but a question still remained somewhere from people, who admire me, that the film didn’t release in their cities or towns. The film was released in limited screens. Now I have an answer to their query, as the film has been released worldwide on Zee5. I know on OTT a huge audience consumes films and shows because I had Rangbaaz on the same platform and I got praised for it a lot. In Siya, I have played a very different character so people get to see two diverse works from me,” says an elated Vineet. The actor has more reasons to be happy, after all he has an exciting line up of projects. “I have Reema Kagti’s upcoming film, Superman of Malegaon. It is my second film with her after Gold. Besides, I also star in an upcoming series produced by Kabir Khan. I feel fortunate that all the people that I have worked with the first time around have repeated me. Whether it’s Reema or Anurag Kashyap sir or Manish Mundra’s production house, with whom I have done three films, including Aadhar and Siya,” the actor says.

Superman of Malegaon, which also stars Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora, is based on the life of Sheikh Nasir, who also featured in the 2012 documentary of the same name that revolved around residents of Malegaon town of Maharashtra who make spoofs of Bollywood movies.