Vineet Kumar Singh stopped shooting for Rangbaaz 3 for four months! Here's why

Updated on: 24 July,2022 01:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The series would see him playing the character Harun Shah Ali Baig aka SAHEB ranging from 20 years to 50 years and to get into the shoes of this three-decade journey on screen is not an easy feat

Vineet Kumar Singh. File pic


Actor Vineet Kumar Singh who has been the talk of the town since the trailer of the much awaited action-crime drama 'Rangbaaz 3', has now revealed an interesting fact behind the scenes of the shoot. 

The actor reveals that to get into the skin of the character he started isolating himself. Not only this he stopped shooting for sometime to make sure he was completely into the character and also because he is playing three decades journey in the show which is quite fascinating. 


The series would see him playing the character Harun Shah Ali Baig aka SAHEB ranging from 20 years to 50 years and to get into the shoes of this three-decade journey on screen is not an easy feat. Now that's what we call a perfectionist! 

Vineet Kumar Singh on his isolation comments,"I wanted my acting and portrayal of such an interesting character to be perfect. Moreover, I'm playing three decades at a time. We all know people function differently in different age groups, so to even process that I thought isolating myself would help me to sink into the character completely. I stopped socializing and even took a break from shooting for the series to only add more depth to it. I wanted it to be flawless and effortless on the screen."

The talented actor has a number of interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in some gripping projects like 'Siya', 'Aadhaar', 'Dil Hai Grey'.

