Vir Das strikes a pose with his Emmy award next to a dishwasher, here's why!

Pic/Vir Das Instagram

On Tuesday, we woke to the news of Emmys 2023. Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das were proudly holding up the Indian mantle. The whole world was waiting at the edge of their seats to see if one of our talents managed to bring home the award, and lo and behold! The International Emmy for Comedy went to Vir Das for 'Landing'. A stand-up special produced by Weirdass Comedy, Rotten Science, and Netflix It's a proud moment for India, as Vir Das is now officially an Emmy Award recipient.

Vir Das took to Instagram to post about the win and staying true to his roots. He revealed that he once used to wash dishes. The comedian decided to pose next to the diswasher proudly flaunting his Emmy in order to stay 'grounded'. He accompanied the post with a note and read, “So. Big moments need grounding. We win an Emmy. We're walking through the kitchen to the press room. We walk by the dishwasher stand. My manager Reg says, “You remember you were once a dishwasher, right? This is where you take a photo.” My fav photo of the night.”

He penned a note that said, while the picture isn't a glam one, it's his favourite picture. He wrote, “Eyes completely closed. It ain’t glam…Still fav photo of the night. Also who leaves a random glass out like that? @regthetiger @akasharma83.”

Hours after the Emmy win, when mid-day connected with Vir, he said, “I was not expecting to win. I had two things in my mind, my job was to be Shefali’s cheerleader. I think she is one of the finest actors of her generation and deserves the awards. The comedy category is a wonderful category, it allows underdogs to punch above their weight in a certain sense. Laughter is laughter, so a small standup show can be nominated along with Derry Girls, which is a massive global show.” The stand-up comedian said that his first reaction on hearing his name as the winner was that of shock. He added, “I went up and said a lot of things that I remember nothing about. I panicked when I came down. It was surreal. When I came down from the stage, I checked with the Netflix team if I had thanked my wife, the platform, and the academy.”