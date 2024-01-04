Viral! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur hold hands while ice skating in London, see pic!

After celebrating New Year in London, the rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are now back in town. The vacation is over, but the pictures from their trip are heavily trending on social media

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur hold hands while ice skating in London

On Thursday, a picture of the two enjoying ice skating in the UK went viral on social media. Ananya is seen wearing a black trench coat over a pair of wide-legged pants and a high-neck sweater. Aditya, on the other hand, opted for jeans, a black puffer jacket, and a grey beanie. Both wore blue skating shoes as they stood together on the ice rink.

Earlier, a picture surfaced online in which the lovebirds were seen posing with friends.

Take a look at Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur holding hands while ice skating in London:

The two have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship yet.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur leave for a New Year vacation

On Wednesday morning, Ananya Panday was seen at the Mumbai Airport dressed head to toe in casual attire. She aced the winter aesthetic in a beige sweatshirt, loose pants, and a checkered beige jacket. She opted for minimal makeup as she headed off to the entrance gate.

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a blue checkered shirt over a simple white tee, which he wore with beige pants and black sneakers. He also had on a baseball cap with dark sunglasses. The rumoured lovebirds did not make a joint appearance, but they have consistently been spotted at the airport around the same time!

Ananya Panday talks about Aditya Roy Kapur on Koffee with Karan 8

During the episode, when Ananya was asked about her relationship status, the actress dropped hints while subtly confirming that she's dating 'The Night Manager', Aditya Roy Kapur. Continuing the trend of using movie titles as hints, Karan asked Ananya if she's 'Gumraah in love'. The actress responded by saying, "Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).” Gumraah and Aashiqui 2 were headlined by Aditya.

When Karan prodded her further, she said, "Some things are private and special, and they should be kept that way, but I really want to talk about my professional life because no one’s talking about it." In spite of multiple attempts to make Ananya answer the question, she refused to give details. Instead, Ananya said that they were friends. Citing a dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan said, "Pyaar dosti hai," and she replied, "We’re best friends."

