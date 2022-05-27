Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan secretly attends Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, dances on 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for Kjo's special day. SRK grooved at some of the duo's hit tracks

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Karan Johar

And finally the first glimpse of 'Baadshah' is here! A video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving on 'Koi Mil Gaya' at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash has surfaced online and is going viral.

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for Kjo's special day. SRK grooved at some of the duo's hit tracks. The video has surfaced on the internet, where SRK could be spotted dancing with other attendees at the venue including Navya Naveli Nanda.

