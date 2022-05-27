Breaking News
Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan secretly attends Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, dances on 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan secretly attends Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, dances on 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for Kjo's special day. SRK grooved at some of the duo's hit tracks

Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan secretly attends Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, dances on 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Karan Johar


And finally the first glimpse of 'Baadshah' is here! A video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving on 'Koi Mil Gaya' at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash has surfaced online and is going viral.

Bollywood Superstar SRK could be seen donning an all-black three-piece suit for Kjo's special day. SRK grooved at some of the duo's hit tracks. The video has surfaced on the internet, where SRK could be spotted dancing with other attendees at the venue including Navya Naveli Nanda.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Shah Rukh Khan karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News

