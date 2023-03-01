Breaking News
Virat Kohli calls Anushka his 'inspiration' opens about sacrifices she made as a mom

Updated on: 01 March,2023 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah


Cricketer Virat Kohli is forever grateful to his wife Anushka Sharma for bringing abundant love into his life.


In his recent RCB Podcast with Danish Sait, Virat got candid and talked about his personal and professional life in detail. The highlight of the heartfelt conversation is Virat talking about Anushka.



Sharing how he draws strength, and inspiration from Anushka's motherhood journey, Virat said, "I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home. We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother, it's life changing completely. And how she has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come in her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 per cent of what she has gone through."


"It is selfless, it is unconditional. You also need to put things in the right perspective. You can't make your issues which seem huge to you in the forefront and make them into something you know catastrophic going on, wherein you realise that this is life. I play a sport, this is my profession but when I see the transformation that happened with her, that for me is life. That for me is far bigger and far, I mean you can't even put it in the same bracket. It's not even comparable because it is literally your life being given to another life which has to grow up in front of you," he added.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Virat is set to play his 200th international match at home. India will lock horns against Australia at Indore from Wednesday onwards. India is 2-0 up in the four-match Test series which has seen the Indian spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel being the brightest stars for the hosts.

On the other hand, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release. In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'.

virat kohli anushka sharma bollywood news

