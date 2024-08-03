Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
YouTuber held for dangerous stunts on railway tracks, endangering public safety
Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case
Man dies of swine flu in Beed district
MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in Bandra
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vishal Bhardwaj Birthday 2024 8 iconic songs of music composer that prove his range

Vishal Bhardwaj Birthday 2024: 8 iconic songs of music composer that prove his range

Updated on: 03 August,2024 06:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vishal Bhardwaj has a unique style of blending diverse musical genres and creating soulful melodies. Here is a list of some of his famous songs

Vishal Bhardwaj Birthday 2024: 8 iconic songs of music composer that prove his range

In Pic: Vishal Bhardwaj

Listen to this article
Vishal Bhardwaj Birthday 2024: 8 iconic songs of music composer that prove his range
x
00:00

Vishal Bhardwaj is a prominent Indian film director, music composer, and lyricist known for his remarkable contributions to the Bollywood music industry. He has a unique style of blending diverse musical genres and creating soulful melodies. On his birthday, here is a look at some of his famous songs:


‘Bismil’ from the movie Haider (2014): This hauntingly beautiful song depicts the inner turmoil of the protagonist and captures the essence of Shakespeare's Hamlet, on which the film is based. 



‘Dhan Te Nan’ from the movie 'Kaminey' (2009): An energetic and foot-tapping number that showcases Vishal Bhardwaj's versatility in creating peppy tracks. The song's quirky lyrics and energetic beats make it an instant favourite among music lovers.


‘Omkara’ from the movie 'Omkara' (2006): Vishal's adaptation of Shakespeare's ‘Othello’ resulted in this soul-stirring track, where the haunting melody and profound lyrics bring out the raw emotions of love, betrayal, and jealousy.

‘Jhelum’ from the movie 'Haider' (2014): This song is a perfect blend of melancholy and beauty, reflecting the pain and sorrow of those living in the conflict-ridden region of Kashmir. Vishal's soulful composition and Gulzar's poignant lyrics strike a chord with listeners.

‘Beedi’ from the movie 'Omkara' (2006): This rustic and seductive number became an instant hit, thanks to its catchy tune and earthy lyrics. Vishal Bhardwaj's ability to capture the essence of a small-town setting in the song is commendable.

‘Kaminey’ from the movie 'Kaminey' (2009): The title track of the film is a fast-paced, edgy, and adrenaline-pumping song that complements the movie's storyline. The clever wordplay and Vishal's unconventional music arrangement make it stand out.

‘Dil To Bachcha Hai’ from the movie 'Ishqiya' (2010): Vishal's playful and melodious composition, combined with Gulzar's witty lyrics, captures the essence of love and longing in a lighthearted yet soulful manner.

‘Naina Thag Lenge’ from the movie 'Omkara' (2006): This mesmerizing song showcases Vishal Bhardwaj's brilliance in creating haunting melodies. The lyrics and emotive singing make it a memorable song in the film.

Vishal Bhardwaj's range of songs is diverse, spanning various emotions and themes, making him one of the most celebrated music composers in the Indian film industry.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vishal bhardwaj Entertainment News bollywood Bollywood News Update Music birthday

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK