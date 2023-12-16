Sit With Hitlist: Vishal Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh Khan were to collaborate on a film on Chetan Bhagat's 2 States. The film was later made with Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj went to Delhi University around the same time. Shah Rukh was a student of Hansraj College, while Bhardwaj went to Hindu. Both of them were also born in the same year – 1965 - the filmmaker told Mid-day during our latest Sit With Hitlist episode.

Bhardwaj and Shah Rukh were to collaborate on a film on Chetan Bhagat’s 2 States. The film was later made with Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, with Abhishek Verman as the director.

Why did the film with Shah Rukh Khan not happen? “We had differences over the setting of it,” Bhardwaj revealed. “I wanted to set it not in a college but in a bank like ICICI. So, that’s where we were different. Shah Rukh wanted it in a different setting.

“But hum dono ke dil mein woh pain raha. Abhi bhi after Jawaan when I spoke to him, and every year whenever we meet at either his birthday or any public function somewhere, he always he says, and I also feel, that we have to do a film together… I have something in mind for him,” he said.

Bhardwaj also revealed how a film he was planning with Aamir Khan did not materialise either. Creative difference was the reason there as well. "There was a film called Mr. Mehta and Mrs. Singh. Aamir has a very strong creative view of the films he does. When he agreed to do that film, he may not have thought about it, but when we came close to shooting, he was uncomfortable with a certain way I was seeing the film. He wanted that changed and I thought that that’s the only way for me to make that film. If that’s not the way I don’t want to do the film. Both of us were headstrong," Bhardwaj shared.

He almost made Omkara with Aamir playing Langda Tyagi. "Aamir was so fascinated with this character, he said whenever you make this film I would love to be considered for Langda Tyagi. That remained with me. The film didn’t happen and I was not working for 1.5 years. I wanted to make a film desperately. Aamir was busy with other things. He was shooting Rang De Basanti," Bhardwaj shared. He then went ahead with Saif Ali Khan.