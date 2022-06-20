Vishal Furia: Kept soul of original material intact

Remaking Malayalam hit Forensic into Radhika-Vikrant starrer of same name, director Furia says he made the adaptation to take it to larger audience

Radhika Apte in Forensic

The upcoming Forensic is Vishal Furia’s second adaptation in two years. Last year, he helmed the horror offering, Chhorii (2021), a remake of his 2017 Marathi directorial venture, Lapachhapi. Now, with the Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey-starrer, he has revisited the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name. So, what draws him to remakes? “Adaptations are made to travel to larger audiences who have not seen the original.

A still from the 2020 Malayalam original

When I make a remake, I ensure I respect the original material. I keep the soul of the original material intact. I add my signature style, and modify the story a little to make it a new version. People feel remakes are downers, but I don’t feel that at all,” says the director.

