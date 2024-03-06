Vishal Mishra jams with Jackky Bhagnani in 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Music composer and singer Vishal Mishra had a fun music session with Jackky Bhagnani on the song 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Picture Courtesy/ Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram account

Music composer Vishal Mishra jammed with Jackky Bhagnani on 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Jackky took to Instagram where Vishal can be seen jamming on 'Mast Malang Jhoom' with him. They both can be seen having a gala time enjoying the track.

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' unveiled the second track titled 'Mast Malang Jhoom.' The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.

Shot against the backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates.

The song is different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra.

The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

