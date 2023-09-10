Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of next film The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of next film 'The Vaccine War'

Updated on: 10 September,2023 10:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Agnihotri, known for directing films such as "The Kashmir Files" and "Hate Story", shared the poster on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Presenting: The first look of India's first ever Bio-science film #TheVaccineWar

Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of next film 'The Vaccine War'

Vivek Agnihotri. File pic

Listen to this article
Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of next film 'The Vaccine War'
x
00:00

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Saturday released the first poster of his next feature directorial venture "The Vaccine War". The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.


Agnihotri, known for directing films such as "The Kashmir Files" and "Hate Story", shared the poster on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Presenting: The first look of India's first ever Bio-science film #TheVaccineWar.


Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023," he posted According to the makers, the movie is based on the true story of Indian scientists, their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and how they developed an affordable vaccine for India and the world. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released on September 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

vivek agnihotri anupam kher pallavi joshi nana patekar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK