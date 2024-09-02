Vivek Oberoi has tasted failure with duds such as 'Prince', 'Dum', 'Kyun! Hogaya Na', 'Naksha' and 'Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak' among many others

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi celebrates his birthday on September 3. He made his acting debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma's 'Company', and became an instant hit with his powerful performances in films such as 'Saathiya', 'Yuva', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala’, 'Omkara' and 'Rakht Charitra' among many others. However, he tasted failure with duds such as 'Prince', 'Dum', 'Kyun! Hogaya Na', 'Naksha' and 'Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak' among many others. Vivek married Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010, and are doting parents to a son and a daughter.

How does Vivek Oberoi make money despite no movies?

Despite being a prolific actor, Vivek Oberoi isn’t as active as his contemporaries in the acting space. So how does the actor sustain in today’s times and live a comfortable lifestyle? In an interview with Indian Express, he shared how becoming an entrepreneur was his only option after no income from his acting career.

He said, “When I started struggling in Bollywood when I started facing difficulties even after being a successful actor… I was facing challenges even after proving my skills, there was a different kind of pressure when I wasn’t getting offered any films. That was my source of income — I was running my house, charitable foundation with the money I earned through my business and acting in movies, doing events, and making appearances, I paid my staff with it too.”

Vivek Oberoi has invested in around 29 companies

“I was running a school in Vrindavan, helping cancer patients, so when my income from movies started drying up, stopped getting roles, I knew I wouldn’t be able to continue all these things. Philanthropy is a part of my life, and I needed to be financially secured, I never asked for money from anyone, I didn’t ask my father, so I wouldn’t ask anyone else either. That’s when I started active business. Got into real estate, founded some companies, some technology companies grew very big. Today, I have invested in around 29 companies,” added Vivek.

Vivek Oberoi on success and failure in Bollywood

Recently, in an interview with Dubai-based podcast AB Talks, Vivek said, “When it comes to Bollywood, and not just Bollywood because I think you can apply it to anything. I have seen great heights of success and failures, and something my father told me was, your acting never fails, the attempt does not succeed.”

“It does not succeed, then move on. The day you really fail as an actor is the day you stop moving on. You can’t live so much on your own success because it will make you complacent,” added the actor.

Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming projects

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasni are all set to reunite once again for the fourth installment of the comedy film 'Masti'. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.