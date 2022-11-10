×
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is making India's first film on bio-war, 'The Vaccine War'

Updated on: 10 November,2022 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The film, which is set to go on floors this month, has apparently booked August 15, 2023 for the film's global release

The poster of The Vaccine War


Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose 'The Kashmir Files' emerged as a surprise hit this year, is ready with yet another film. This time, the subject of the film is indigenous Covid vaccine and the challenges that it faced. Vivek revealed the title of the film, 'The Vaccine War' on Thursday on his social media.


Talking about how the film was conceived, he said, "When 'The Kashmir Files' was postponed during COVID lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people (sic)".



The film in his opinion is India's first science film about a bio-war, "Yet, we won against superpowers by making the fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country. This will be India's first pure science film about a bio-war we had no idea about".


The film, which is set to go on floors this month, has apparently booked August 15, 2023 for the film's global release. It will be released in 10 plus languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali.

The film will be produced by Pallavi Joshi of 'I Am Buddha' productions. The makers have not announced the cast yet.

