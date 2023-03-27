Voice of 'Bigg Boss' Vijay Vikram Singh: I was an alcoholic for 7 years and it almost killed me

Vijay Vikram Singh is the latest guest on 'BTS Stars'

Vijay Vikram Singh/Raj M Patil

Voice over artist Vijay Vikram Singh is popularly known as the voice of 'Bigg Boss,' although he has also been part of other popular reality shows like 'Masterchef India' and 'The Kapil Sharma show.' In an interview for mid-day.com's special series 'BTS Stars' the voice over artist turned actor said that success didn't come easy and he faces rejections even today but nothing can deter him.

Opening up about his journey, he said, "The journey started accidently, I never aspired to be a voice artist. At the age of 29 someone told me I have a good voice and introduced me to the concept of voiceovers. I told that person, 'I cant sing' that was my level of awareness of voiceovers as a career. I was taken to the studio and given a first hand experience, which I loved and decided I want to try this as a profession. To my credit something clicked, it was something I really liked. I keep saying I'm an accident artist"

He goes on to say that today he motivates others not to be disappointed with failure and to not give up. That comes from his own experience where he turned to alcohol when he was 19-years-old. "I'm not a motivational speaker because they have immense knowledge, my knowledge comes only from experience and that is what I share with people, it has a positive effect on audiences. I could not handle failure early in life and turned to alcohol at the age of 19. I was depressed for the next seven years and it almost killed me I had a life threatening disease because of alcoholism."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! MC Stan responds to accusations that he followed Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare throughout the show