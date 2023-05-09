Wacky Wednesday: Farah Khan jokingly tells Katrina Kaif 'Ja kalmoohi naach' on 'Tees Maar Khan' sets

In the behind-the-scenes video from Farah Khan's film 'Tees Maar Khan', the director is seen making fun of Katrina as she rests her feet after a scene

Farah Khan with Katrina Kaif

An old video that was yet unseen from the sets of Farah Khan's 'Tees Maar Khan' has surfaced. The video shows the fun the cast and crew had during the filming of the song 'Wallah Re Wallah'. In the video, Farah Khan is seen at her hilarious best. There are also clippings of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar having fun during the shoot of the song.

In the behind-the-scenes video on Reddit, Katrina Kaif is seen in full costume from the song 'Wallah Re Wallah', sitting down and pressing her tired feet. She even tries putting some sort of bandage on her toe. Farah comes and sits next to her and says, "Kitna kaam kiya hai bechari ne, Pakeezah ki Meena Kumari, pair kat gaye uske (She has worked so hard, this Meena Kumari from Pakeezah, her feet are all cut up). Dance kar kar ke, ja kalmoohi naach (go dance, you wretched one)." Katrina is seen smiling during the whole interaction. Later on, Salman and Katrina are seen dancing together for scene. Akshay comes into the scene and takes Katrina away from Salman. At the same time, Farah is seen doing the same scene with a crew member. Akshay and Salman also do pretend fighting and Katrina runs away from the two. In the end, Salman goes over to hug Katrina and is pushed aside by Akshay who is laughing.

'Tees Maar Khan' directed by Farah Khan was released in theatres on December 24, 2010. With Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Murli Sharma, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman, and Aman Verma. The film also has interesting cameo appearances by Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan. The movie also established Katrina as a dancer with the sizzling number 'Sheila Ki Jawani' choreographed by Farah Khan.

