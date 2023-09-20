Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi
Wacky Wednesday: Have you tried Jackie Shroff's Anda Kadi Patta recipe?

Updated on: 20 September,2023 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Wacky Wednesday: Jackie Shroff and his recipes have taken over the food industry as people have been trying them at home

Pic/YouTube

Key Highlights

  1. On Wacky Wednesday, here`s looking at Jackie Shroff`s Anda Kadi Patta recipe
  2. He has been showing quirky recipes and the internet is loving them
  3. His other popular recipe was Baingan Ka Bharta

Jackie Shroff has been entertaining his fans and audience with his unabashed flamboyant personality and distinct style of acting and fashion as well. While he's a seasoned actor, the Hero star is also a culinary expert. As much as it sounds wacky and unconventional, his recipes are proving to be super hits among foodies. After his Baingan Bharta (an Indian delicacy made with aubergine) went viral, people have been looking forward to his simple and quick-to-make recipes.


Though Baingan Bharta remains classic, Jackie's Anda Kadi Patta is equally popular. In the video which went viral a while ago, Jackie seemed to be on a film set as he prepared the dish. He was sharing his recipe with the people around him. The actor explained the recipe in a trademark style. He said the recipe requires one to separate the yolks from egg whites and fry some curry leaves in oil in a separate pan. Once the oil is hot enough, transfer the ‘tadka' or seasoning to the bowl of eggs and then transfer the eggs-tadka mix back into the hot pan.



Speaking of his Baingan ka Bharta, Jackie demonstrated how to roast an eggplant on an open stove to attain a smokey flavour. He also explained the correct way to achieve the right taste and flavour by mixing ingredients like garlic, lemon, onions, and tomatoes.

Not to forget, Jackie taught amateur cooks to make a quick recipe called Kaanda Bhindi Sookha. It was made with onions and okra. Just like his other food ideas, Kaanda Bhindi Sookha caught the attention of netizens who tried it in their kitchens just to give positive reviews. 

Workwise, Jackie was recently seen in Rajinikanth's Tamil film, Jailer. Talking about the film, he said in an interview with News18, "I remember he had wrapped his shoot for the day and was leaving for his home. I still had certain scenes to shoot. He had sat in his car but decided to come back only because he had not said ‘bye’ to me. He came and said, ‘I am sorry I forgot to say goodbye to you. If you need me, I will stay back.’ I was almost teary-eyed but held on to my emotions. It was a sheer pleasure working on a film where he’s the leading man and we’ve done our guest appearances. Whatever we’ve done, we’ve enjoyed every bit of it because he has loved us and given us a lot of love and respect. He took care of us like his family members."

