Wamiqa Gabbi in talks to feature opposite Ranveer Singh in Basil Joseph’s next superhero film

Wamiqa Gabbi to play female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Basil Joseph's next superhero film?

It’s raining offers for Wamiqa Gabbi, who recently appeared in Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan. She has joined Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller G2 and will feature in Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla. The actor is also the frontrunner to join opposite Ranveer Singh in an upcoming superhero film directed by Basil Joseph, known for Minnal Murali. The project is rumoured to be a Bollywood adaptation of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan. Sources reveal, “She has been garnering attention for her versatile performances in Hindi and regional cinema and is also rumoured to be signing a Telugu project opposite Nani. Currently, it’s all dialogue, but if the film materialises, the pairing of Wamiqa and Ranveer in Basil’s film would add fresh energy to the project that has been in the works for five years now.”

While no official announcement has been made, insiders suggest the film is still in its early stages, with pre-production underway. Joseph, despite his limited proficiency in Hindi, has been conducting readings and meetings with Singh in Mumbai. “Once the script is completed and final dates are worked out, this will be finalised. [Until then], Ranveer is busy wrapping up Aditya Dhar’s spy film. He will shift focus on [the superhero film] only after March,” adds the source.