A French musician, named Thibault Maurin, posted a video on his social media in which he is seen playing Aparshakti Khurana's 'Kudiye Ni' on a piano. The actor-singer, who is in London for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Badtameej Gill', ran into the musician. The video shows Khurana striking a conversation with Maurin to know if he is aware of the artiste who has sung the song. Soon, Khurana makes the musician play his latest track 'Zaroor'. As soon as he starts playing, Khurana starts singing, which leaves the musician and people around in shock.

The video also shows people grooving to the track along with Khurana. By the end of the video, Khurana is seen introducing himself to the musician as the singer of both 'Kudiye Ni' and 'Zaroor'. 'Kudiye Ni' is Aparshakti's one of the most viral songs that took social media by storm, while 'Zaroor' has been received really well by his audiences. The soulful song, penned by 'Apa Fer Milaange' fame Savi Kahlon, has yet again proven the actor-singer's prowess as an artiste.

'Zaroor' is the soulful ballad, penned and composed by Savi and backed by the soothing vocals of Aparkshakti. It embraces the bittersweet symphony of memories, giving the courage to find yourself again.

Reflecting on the collaboration, singer-actor, Aparshakti told IANS, "Working on 'Zaroor' has been a different and a fulfilling experience. Savi’s lyrics and composition hit home, allowing me to explore new dimensions as an artist."

"From the very first moment I heard the composition, I felt an instant connection. With 'Zaroor' I am sure you’ll feel every note of this heartfelt harmony that we have created," shared Aparshakti, who is known for his tracks 'Balle Ni Balle', and 'Kudiye Ni'.

Known for his viral track, 'Apa Fer Milaangey', Savi expressed: "Creating 'Zaroor' with Apar has been a whirlwind of emotions. His soulful vocals have elevated the feel of this track."

"We have created something that speaks to everyone who’s ever had to say goodbye to the past. 'Zaroor' is our way of saying, 'hey, it’s okay, you have the courage to move on'," added Savi.

Set to tug at heartstrings and wrapped in layers of emotions, ‘Zaroor' explores the intricate journey of letting go and embracing new beginnings.

While his audiences are looking forward to more tracks from him, they're also awaiting the release of the much-anticipated 'Stree 2', which sees him reprise the role of Bittu. Apart from 'Stree 2', Aparshakti Khurana has 'Finding Ram', 'Berlin' and 'Badtameej Gill' in his pipeline.