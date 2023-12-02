Breaking News
Watch: Check out Shanaya Kapoor's workout routine

Updated on: 02 December,2023 06:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Shanaya dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "60 kgs". She can be seen lifting a barbell weighing 60 kg in the gym

Picture Courtesy/Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Actor Shanaya Kapoor, on Friday, shared a video of herself doing the workout.


Shanaya dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "60 kgs". She can be seen lifting a barbell weighing 60 kg in the gym.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)


She wore shorts and a crop top and can be seen working out under her trainer's guidance.

Khushi Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor reacted to the post.

"Wooooo" Khushi wrote while Maheep dropped muscular emojis in the comment section.

Netizens bombarded the comment section with fire emojis.

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024.

Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh.

Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film."I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given since then. 

