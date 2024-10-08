While interacting with the paparazzi, a cameraman mistakenly called Mallika Sherawat ‘Malaika,’ likely thinking of Malaika Arora. Instead of letting it slide, Mallika pointed out the mistake

Mallika Sherawat

Listen to this article Watch: Mallika Sherawat looks annoyed after being called 'Malaika' by Mumbai paparazzi x 00:00

Mallika Sherawat has returned to Mumbai just in time for the release of her comeback film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On Monday, she was seen out and about in the city. While interacting with the paparazzi, a cameraman mistakenly called her ‘Malaika,’ likely thinking of Malaika Arora. Instead of letting it slide, Mallika Sherawat, pointed out the mistake to the paparazzo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallika Sherawat reacts to paparazzi calling her Malaika

In a video that was shared online, a cameraman asked her to pose for a photo, calling her ‘Malaika ma’am,’ which immediately caught her attention. “No, it’s Mallika,” she corrected him before walking over and playfully pulling his ears. “I’ll pull your ears,” she joked as she did it.

She also encouraged the paparazzi to watch her film, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, with their families. “It’s a family movie, so watch it with your family and kids. If you don’t have kids, go make some!” she said.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mallika Sherawat says Bollywood heroes would call to see her at night

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who is returning to the movies with ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, recently got candid about the times heroes from the entertainment industry would ring her up late at night asking to meet. She also revealed how one actor she worked with wanted to get inside her bedroom.

A viral video on Reddit shows Mallika Sherawat speaking to a media outlet, “Some heroes would call me and say ‘come and see me at night’. Aur main phone pe kehti thi, ‘Why should I come and see you at night? For what?’ They would say, ‘Aree tum itne bold roles kar leti ho screen pe, toh mere ko raat ko milne mein kya problem hai?’ The heroes were taking this kind of liberties with me. They were thinking ke jab yeh parde pe itne bold scenes karti hai, toh humare saath bhi bold ho sakti hai, humare saath bhi toh compromise kar sakti hai. I am not like that.'"

Mallika added, “I was shooting for a very big film in Dubai with a big star cast. It's a superhit film, people have loved it. I did a comedy role. The film's hero would knock on my door at midnight. I thought he'd break my door. Because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like 'No, it's not going to happen'. The hero never worked with me again after that.”