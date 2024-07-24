The 'Desi Girl' took to Instagram Story and shared a video where Malti is watching a man performing a track while playing the guitar

Picture Courtesy/Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti enjoys street musical performance x 00:00

Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti who is enjoying a musical performance on the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Desi Girl' took to Instagram Story and shared a video where Malti is watching a man performing a track while playing the guitar.

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture showing a bowl of palak paneer and a plate of naan made by her mother Madhu Chopra.

She wrote, "When you come home to mom after a long day's shoot," followed by a red-heart eye emoji, and tagged her mother @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Earlier, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram where she can be seen spending time on a cruise in Queensland, Australia where she enjoyed whale watching with her mother Madhu Chopra and daughter Malti Marie.

She wrote, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises. Special shout out to Kaelan and Lauren!."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

The film has been produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever