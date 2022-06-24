Breaking News
Watch! Rakul Preet Singh welcomes the weekend with her killer moves

Updated on: 24 June,2022 04:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress grooved to 'Pasoori'

Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram


Rakul Preet Singh, treated fans to a special dance video, as she grooved to 'Pasoori' on Friday.  Flaunting her toned body and sexy moves, Rakul is a sight to behold in the video, dressed in a black crop top and skirt with a slit. The actress captioned the post, "Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best."

Actress Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Kill me! Ufffff." While beau Jackky Bhagnani said, "can you teach me also" along with heart emojis. 




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


