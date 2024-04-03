Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back! The duo appeared in a quirky teleshopping ad to virtually entertain all fans

After helping Johnny Sins with a funny skit about bedroom issues in a parody, Ranveer Singh is back with another amusing ad for his men’s health brand, Bold Care. This time, he's tapping into the nostalgia of 90s teleshopping but with a comedic twist.

In the commercial, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a host in an infomercial, talking about erectile dysfunction in a humorous way, using a lot of suggestive language. He promotes his brand's special formula as a solution for this issue.

Later on, Johnny Sins shows up as a happy customer of the product, sharing his story of struggling to please his wife and being teased by her. But things improved after he started using the product. Johnny Sins also plays the role of a doctor named "Johnny Science" in the ad, leading to some funny banter between the characters.

Many delighted fans took to the comment section to extend their laughter. One user said, "The only superstar to take a bold step to speak about men’s sexual health and wellness"

One fan exclaimed, "I just cannot get over how incredibly accurate you are at ANYTHING you do! Ufff. @ranveersingh you are THE HERO. Period."

Another starstruck fan noted, "This is much needed 👏 it’s not something people should ashamed, but need more Talk on this 🗣️ Beautifully crafted Ad ❤🙌 @bold.care @ranveersingh Baba🔥❤"

About Ranveer Singh's personal life

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently expecting her first child with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. They will be welcoming their baby in September this year. The announcement was made by the couple after Deepika presented an award at BAFTA earlier this year. It was speculated that the actress was hiding her baby bump with her saree.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

On the film front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.