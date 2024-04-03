Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > WATCH Ranveer Singh plays convincing teleshopping host Johnny Sins the satisfied customer in new ad
<< Back to Elections 2024

WATCH: Ranveer Singh plays convincing teleshopping host, Johnny Sins the 'satisfied' customer in new ad

Updated on: 03 April,2024 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins are back! The duo appeared in a quirky teleshopping ad to virtually entertain all fans

WATCH: Ranveer Singh plays convincing teleshopping host, Johnny Sins the 'satisfied' customer in new ad

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins in new ad

Listen to this article
WATCH: Ranveer Singh plays convincing teleshopping host, Johnny Sins the 'satisfied' customer in new ad
x
00:00

After helping Johnny Sins with a funny skit about bedroom issues in a parody, Ranveer Singh is back with another amusing ad for his men’s health brand, Bold Care. This time, he's tapping into the nostalgia of 90s teleshopping but with a comedic twist.


Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins reunite for new teleshopping ad


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)


In the commercial, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a host in an infomercial, talking about erectile dysfunction in a humorous way, using a lot of suggestive language. He promotes his brand's special formula as a solution for this issue.

Later on, Johnny Sins shows up as a happy customer of the product, sharing his story of struggling to please his wife and being teased by her. But things improved after he started using the product. Johnny Sins also plays the role of a doctor named "Johnny Science" in the ad, leading to some funny banter between the characters.

Many delighted fans took to the comment section to extend their laughter. One user said, "The only superstar to take a bold step to speak about men’s sexual health and wellness"

One fan exclaimed, "I just cannot get over how incredibly accurate you are at ANYTHING you do! Ufff. @ranveersingh you are THE HERO. Period."

Another starstruck fan noted, "This is much needed 👏 it’s not something people should ashamed, but need more Talk on this 🗣️ Beautifully crafted Ad ❤🙌 @bold.care @ranveersingh Baba🔥❤"

About Ranveer Singh's personal life

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently expecting her first child with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone.  They will be welcoming their baby in September this year. The announcement was made by the couple after Deepika presented an award at BAFTA earlier this year. It was speculated that the actress was hiding her baby bump with her saree.  

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. 

On the film front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh bollywood bollywood events Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK