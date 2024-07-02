Rhea Chakraborty embarks on 'Chapter 2' of her life with an inspiring new podcast, first episode will feature Sushmita Sen

Rhea Chakraborty has had a tough few years, and is making an attempt to leave her past behind and start a new chapter in her life. She is embarking on a new venture with her podcast titled 'Chapter 2'. This marks a fresh beginning in her journey, showcasing her resilience and determination to connect with her audience on a deeper level.

The teaser for the podcast has just been released, featuring the illustrious Sushmita Sen as the first guest. On this new platform, Rhea aims to delve into meaningful conversations and personal stories. As she poignantly states in the podcast, "Hate is yelled, and love is felt." Rhea has often been seen wearing T-shirts with thoughtful quotes, reflecting her contemplative nature and her desire to spread positivity and introspection.

Sharing teaser on the Instagram, Rhea captioned it , "I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it's been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I'm finally feeling good about. To celebrate, we're kicking off something special - inviting incredible individuals who've embraced their own #Chapter2 in life."

"And to start with, who better than the incredible@sushmitasen47! I've looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I'm still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it. We had such a great chat about all things life, love and evolution. Sequels are usually boring, but not this one! Chapter2, Stay Tuned!"

The teaser opens with Rhea claiming to be a bigger 'gold digger' than Sushmita. She said that in reference to the former Miss Universe being called a 'gold digger' for allegedly dating a businessman and former IPL chairman right after her breakup with Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen, a celebrated actress and former Miss Universe, is known for her inspiring journey and strong personality, making her a perfect first guest for 'Chapter 2'. With such a promising start, listeners are eagerly waiting to see the lineup of future guests and the compelling discussions that lie ahead. The anticipation for what's next in Rhea's podcast is certainly building, and it promises to be both engaging and thought-provoking.