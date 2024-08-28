Bollywood actor Salman Khan rocked the stage with his dance moves to the song Jalwa from Wanted. When he did the famous hook step, the crowd erupted in applause

Salman Khan at an event (Pics/Instant Bollywood)

Salman Khan brought his signature 'Bhai' energy to an event in Mumbai, where he was a special guest alongside Kailash Kher and Sonu Nigam. The event was about unveiling eco-friendly Ganesha idols. Dressed casually in a light-coloured t-shirt and jeans, Salman posed with the idols and entertained everyone with a performance to his famous song 'Jalwa.'

Salman Khan poses with Bappa idols at a spectacular event in Mumbai

What else happened at the unveiling of eco-friendly Ganesha idols?

Earlier in the day, Salman and Sonali arrived at the event aimed to promote the eco-friendly celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Salman's sister Alvira and actress Sonali Bendre, too, attended the event. In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, Salman and Sonali can be seen greeting each other with a warm hug. They were also seated together.

In no time, their pictures and videos from the event went viral, reminding fans of 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' film. In the movie, Salman (Prem) and Sonali (Preeti) essayed the roles of each other's love interests.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'.'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid.

Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of the 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him. "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," he captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!," the post read.

(With inputs from ANI)

