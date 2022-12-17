Watch: Salman Khan shares first glimpse of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's 'Ved'

Mid-day.com had revealed in June that Salman Khan will be a part of Ved through a song in the film. The superstar shared the first glimpse of Ved Lavlay today
Stills from the song
Actor Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for the release of his debut directorial Ved. The Marathi film also marks a first for Genelia D'Souza, who plays the lead opposite Riteish in the film. , the film will also see a special appearance by superstar Salman Khan.
Today, on Riteish's birthday Salman dropped the first glimpse of the song Ved Lavlay in which the latter will be seen making a special appearance. In the song, Salman and Riteish are seen dancing to the hook of the song.
Sharing the first glimpse, Salman Khan wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteishd. Gift to Banta hai."
Meanwhile, talking about why he chose music composer Ajay and Atul Gogavale, popularly known as Ajay-Atul for his movie, he revealed, "My relationship with Ajay-Atul started when I did my first film, 'Lai Bhaari' (2014). And now that I am directing for the first time, Ajay-Atul was the choice for me and it feels really good when a film is understood and the music that comes out of it makes you feel like, 'this is it' and this is exactly what I wanted."
Riteish started his acting career with the movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003 and later he worked in a number of films including 'Masti', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Bluffmaster!', 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Grand Masti', and received a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller 'Ek Villain'
'Ved' will be released in theatres on December 30, 2022.
