Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP-MVA protest face-off has city cops on the edge
Mumbai: Not clean-up marshals but swachhata doot, says BMC
Mumbai: Server crash dampens mood of soon-to-be couples at marriage registration office
Mumbai: Breast TB on the rise, says medical experts
Mumbai: Measles vaccines for homeless kids too, says BMC
Mumbai: Hawker licence still a distant dream
Mumbai: Police on lookout for eunuchs who threatened family in Borivli

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Salman Khan shares first glimpse of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukhs Ved

Watch: Salman Khan shares first glimpse of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's 'Ved'

Updated on: 17 December,2022 01:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mid-day.com had revealed in June that Salman Khan will be a part of Ved through a song in the film. The superstar shared the first glimpse of Ved Lavlay today

Watch: Salman Khan shares first glimpse of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's 'Ved'

Stills from the song


Actor Riteish Deshmukh is currently gearing up for the release of his debut directorial Ved. The Marathi film also marks a first for Genelia D'Souza, who plays the lead opposite Riteish in the film. , the film will also see a special appearance by superstar Salman Khan. 


Today, on Riteish's birthday Salman dropped the first glimpse of the song Ved Lavlay in which the latter will be seen making a special appearance. In the song, Salman and Riteish are seen dancing to the hook of the song. 



Sharing the first glimpse, Salman Khan wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteishd. Gift to Banta hai."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, talking about why he chose music composer Ajay and Atul Gogavale, popularly known as Ajay-Atul for his movie, he revealed, "My relationship with Ajay-Atul started when I did my first film, 'Lai Bhaari' (2014). And now that I am directing for the first time, Ajay-Atul was the choice for me and it feels really good when a film is understood and the music that comes out of it makes you feel like, 'this is it' and this is exactly what I wanted."

Riteish started his acting career with the movie 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' in 2003 and later he worked in a number of films including 'Masti', 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Bluffmaster!', 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Grand Masti', and received a lot of positive feedback for playing a serial killer in the romantic thriller 'Ek Villain'

'Ved' will be released in theatres on December 30, 2022. 

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh talks about the music of his Marathi debut directorial 'Ved'

 

Will you watch Govinda Naam Mera over the weekend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Salman Khan Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Entertainment News bollywood news Regional Cinema News

  • Mumbai Police raids bar in Dahisar, women found hidden in specially-built cavity
    Mumbai Police raids bar in Dahisar, women found hidden in specially-built cavity
  • Fire breaks out in six-storey Ghatkopar building, one dead, two injured BREAKING
    Fire breaks out in six-storey Ghatkopar building, one dead, two injured
  • 'Bigg Boss 16' to be extended till February 12, Abdu Rozik will re-enter
    'Bigg Boss 16' to be extended till February 12, Abdu Rozik will re-enter

    • Top Authors

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK