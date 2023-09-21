Watch: Shah Rukh Khan kisses Kailash Kher’s hand at Ambani’s party, Netizens say ‘AWW'

'King of Hearts' strikes again. In a cute video that has surfaced, SRK is seen planting a kiss on Kailash Kher's hand

The Ambani family's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their opulent residence, Antilia, brought together Bollywood's glitterati, including the charismatic actor Shah Rukh Khan. The star-studded event was made even more memorable by the presence of renowned singer Kailash Kher, who serenaded the guests with some of his best melodies.

A heartwarming video from the festivities has emerged, capturing a delightful exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and Kailash Kher. In the video, Shah Rukh, ever the epitome of charm, can be seen holding Kailash Kher by the arm while on stage. Kailash, visibly delighted, expresses his sentiments, saying, "Hum aapko bahut yaad karte hain (I miss you a lot)." In response, Shah Rukh extends Kailash's hand and plants a gentle kiss on it, a touching gesture that speaks volumes about their friendship.

The camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Kailash Kher goes beyond this sweet moment. Kailash had lent his soulful voice to the song "Yu Hi Chala Chal Rahi" for Shah Rukh's iconic film "Swades," creating a musical masterpiece that still resonates with fans. Moreover, in Shah Rukh's latest release "Jawan," Kailash also contributed his musical talents, further cementing their artistic collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan graced the Ambani bash in the company of his loved ones, including his wife Gauri Khan, mother-in-law Savita Chibba, and his two youngest gems, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan. The superstar mingled with host Nita Ambani, along with other notable figures such as Ranveer Singh, Radhika Merchant, and Deepika Padukone.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the grand aarti, where Shah Rukh Khan actively participated alongside other luminaries in a beautiful display of unity and devotion. The celebration at Antilia not only showcased the grandeur of the Ambani family's hospitality but also reiterated the significance of coming together in celebration of traditions and shared moments of joy.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Puja was truly one of the highlights of Tuesday. In a rare instance, Shah Rukh posed for lovely pictures with Gauri, Suhana and AbRam for the paparazzi. The actor looked dapper in a brown Pathaani suit. With his long locks pulled back, Shah Rukh served fashion inspiration for his fans.

A video from the ceremony inside Antilia went viral. In the clip, Shah Rukh can be seen offering prayers to Ganpati. Gauri and Suhana were with AbRam as they sought the blessings of the Lord of Wisdom. Mrs Ambani got excited seeing Shah Rukh and rushed to hug him.