WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu And Kashmir

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan offered prayers at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Monday. Khan, dressed in complete black with hooded jacket, reached the shrine late Sunday night to pay his obeisance, the official said. "The superstar was at the shrine around 11.30 pm and offered his prayers before returning back," the official said. A brief video, purportedly showing the 57-year-old actor moving towards the Bhawan along with his personal staff and some policemen, is making rounds on the social media. Earlier this month, Khan was photographed performing Umrah in Mecca after the schedule wrap of his film "Dunki" in Saudi Arabia.

The actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' actioner ‘Pathaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to be released on January 25. Speaking of ‘Pathaan’, the actor’s look from the film was unveiled recently. No sooner did the ‘beach-look’ of the actor made its way to social media, the netizens started praising the actor. In the picture, SRK can be seen in a casual beachwear look donning a white shirt with rolled up sleeves, a pair of black sunglasses, a light stubble with hair tied up loosely in a bun.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sporting the aforesaid look in the song from 'Pathaan', which has been titled 'Besharam Rang’. The film’s director Siddharth Anand also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s look. He said, "SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in 'Pathaan’.