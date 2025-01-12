Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonakshi Sinha gets angry at paparazzi for constant following folds hands says Bas ho gaya

Sonakshi Sinha gets angry at paparazzi for constant following, folds hands & says, ‘Bas ho gaya’

Updated on: 12 January,2025 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yesterday, Sonakshi Sinha went to attend an event in the city. The video of Sonakshi getting angry at the paparazzi at an event has gone viral. The videos of the actress losing her cool are now going viral.  

Sonakshi Sinha gets angry at paparazzi for constant following, folds hands & says, ‘Bas ho gaya’

Sonakshi Sinha loses her cool

Listen to this article
Sonakshi Sinha gets angry at paparazzi for constant following, folds hands & says, ‘Bas ho gaya’
x
00:00

Bollywood celebrities and paparazzi always maintain a cordial relationship with each other, but there are times when these two don’t go well together. There are times when a fun and happy relationship turns bitter when cameras invade the personal space of the actors. One such incident happened last night when Sonakshi Sinha went to attend an event in the city. The video of Sonakshi getting angry at the paparazzi at an event has gone viral. The videos of the actress losing her cool are now going viral.  



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GLAMSHAM.COM (@glamsham)



Sonakshi Sinha loses cool on paparazzi

Last night, Sonakshi Sinha attended an event in the city. The actress was seen dazzling in a beautiful black outfit. For the event, Sonakshi had put on minimal makeup and applied winged eyeliner. For her hair, Sonakshi left it open in loose curls. The video that has emerged on the internet showed Sinha talking with her friend while paparazzi constantly followed her and recorded her throughout. The video later shows the actress losing her patience over the constant following and saying, "Bas ho gaya." She further asked them to move out of her way.  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video is now going viral, and Zaheer Iqbal also accompanied Sonakshi during her visit to the event. Zaheer was seen wearing coordinated outfits. The duo was seen walking together, giving major couple goals.  

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship  

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship.  

The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life. Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quipped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around, how was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" The audience was left in splits.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonakshi sinha bollywood zaheer iqbal bollywood news Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK