Updated on: 05 March,2025 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Sreeeleela will be soon making her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan with an intense love story. Ahead of it, the duo was seen bonding at latter's family event

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan

Watch: Sreeleela dances to Kissik at Kartik Aaryan's family event
Actor Sreeleela who made noise with her special act in the song 'Kissik' from Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' is all set to make her Bollywood debut the young actress will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in a romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. While B-town is buzzing with the new pairing, the actress seems to be getting along with her co-star off screen as well. A viral video on social media shows Sreeleela at Kartik's family event. 


According to reports, Kartik threw a party in honour of his younger sister Krithika Tiwari to celebrate her recent achievements. Sreelelea was also a part of the party. At the rooftop party, Sreeleela was seen dancing to her hit song Kissik as Kartik stood beside her recording the moment on his phone. She laughed and moved away as the song changed to Mast Kalandar. 


Watch video:


About Sreeleela's Bollywood debut

The first look of Kartik and Sreeleela's film was dropped recently. In the video, Kartik can be seen playing a singer, reminding fans of Aashiqui 3, while Sreeleela can be seen playing the actor’s love interest. The clip ends with the release date announcement of the movie. Kartik and Sreeleela's romantic musical will hit the big screen on Diwali 2025.

The actress is billed as Bollywood’s next big thing after winning hearts in the south. Her ability to effortlessly transition between intense emotional scenes and high-energy dance numbers has set her apart, making her the next big thing in Indian cinema.

Speaking about her debut, Sreeleela said, "I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing team. The energy and passion, especially under Anurag Basu sir's guidance and working with Kartik Aaryan, make this journey so special. 2025 is turning out to be a year of new beginnings”.

Her enthusiasm has only added to the anticipation surrounding the film, as fans eagerly await her Bollywood debut.

Sreeleela predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada cinema. She began her career as a child artist, before playing a lead role in the 2019 Kannada film ‘Kiss’, and then starred in the Telugu films ‘Pelli SandaD’, ‘Dhamaka’, and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. She is a recipient of three SIIMA awards.

(with inputs from IANS)

