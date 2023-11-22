Sunny Deol's recent appearance at IFFI 2023 proved to us that his off-screen persona is soft and emotional. The actor got very emotional in a full room during one of the conversations

Sunny Deol

Listen to this article Watch: Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed after Rajkumar Santoshi reveals 'industry injustice' towards the Gadar 2 actor x 00:00

When you think Sunny Deol, you can't help but think, 'Dhai kilo ka haath'. His on-screen personas have often put him in the box of being the 'quintessential man', but his recent appearance at IFFI 2023 proved to us that his off-screen persona is soft and emotional. The actor got very emotional in a full room during one of the conversations.

Sunny Deol is lauded as one of Bollywood's greats. He's given many memorable performances over the years. But there came a time when the actor stopped getting work, which inevitably sent him down a dark phase in his life. During the 54th IFFI in Goa, Sunny Deol got visibly teary-eyed when he started talking about the 'rough patch'

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Deol was up on the podium alongside writer Rajkumar Santoshi, and he stated, "I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny’s talent. But God has done justice.” On hearing such a heartfelt revelation, the Gadar 2 actor could not hold back his emotions.

#SunnyDeol gets emotional, cries during #IFFI2023 masterclass. This explains the bond he shares with his directors Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi & Rahul.@IFFIGoa@iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/8rG1fBvgfK — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) November 21, 2023

On a recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Sunny Deol opened up about his struggle. In a candid chat with host Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan about the success of the Gadar franchise, Sunny Deol opens up about the challenges and struggles he faced post the release.

Talking about the same, Sunny Deol said, "After my first Gadar was released, it became a phenomenal hit. My struggle started after that. Before that I didn't know that it would be so difficult. I was doing films left right and centre. But things started becoming more difficult after that. Struggling in a way means I could not work with the directors I wanted, I was not getting the scripts that I wanted. At that time everybody was saying, no you shouldn't work with senior directors, you should work with younger directors. Everyone was advising because, initially we were ourselves who would make decisions. Now there is such a big entourage of people who are trying to tell you yeh nahi karna, woh karna. This is good for you and that is bad for you."