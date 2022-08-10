Watch video! Celebrity Pet Parents: Meet Zayed Khan's five dogs and a cat

Zayed Khan joins mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Pet Parents'

Actor Zayed Khan and wife Malaika are pet parents to five dogs and a cat. The actor joined mid-day.com's special series 'Celebrity Pet Parents' where he introduced viewers to his furry friends.

Zayed said, "This is a family within a family, sometimes my son Aariz says 'I have four brothers and one sister at home only. He says 'Zidaan, Thor, Max, Titan and Purple. That's the way we treat them. My wife Malaika is like a dog whisperer, she's amazing with pets. She's taught me a lot about pets, I've becaome a fan of them ever since she's entered my life. I used to have pets but they used to be outside the house, not in the house on your dining table! They have their places and on Sunday they binge with us, that's the way we brought them up. They sleep with me and wake me up. I don't post too much about them because I don't want nazar on them. "

Speaking about his dog Max the actor said, "He looks like a gangster, I call him Shifu from Kung Fu Panda."

