Watch video! Sanya Malhotra: I get excited when people ask for a photograph

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra joins mid-day.com's special series Flashback with the stars. Speaking about how she still gets excited when fans ask for a photograph, back home in Delhi the actress says, "It feels very nice to meet people, when people recognise me and ask for photographs! Sometimes when people come up to me and ask 'Can we have a photo?' I get very excited. It's very gratifying!"

The actress adds with a laugh, "Sometimes I go out on purpose, just to see if people recognise me. If they don't I ask them if they haven't seen my film and then request them to watch it."

