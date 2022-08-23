Breaking News
Watch video! THIS is why Lauren Gottlieb associates the expression 'Hain' with Mumbaikars

Updated on: 23 August,2022 04:32 PM IST
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Lauren Gottlieb joins the latest episode of 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

American actress and dancer, Lauren Gottlieb is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' Speaking about how she got used to the lingo as a newcomer in the city, Lauren told mid-day.com, "My favourite word is 'hain.' I was with my hairdresser last night and she said it and I realised 'I got it from you.' She did my hair on 'ABCD 2' and I hadn't seen her since. The other word is 'matlab.' Every time I say 'kya matlab?' 


Speaking about her favourite snacks in the city she says, "Vadapao, sev puri and pani puri. We had it at home recently, which was fun. When it's from the street, I end up in the hospital sometimes with my stomach not being okay with water and certain germs."


