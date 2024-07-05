Breaking News
'We are still singing this song': Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 16 years of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'

Updated on: 05 July,2024 05:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Khan Productions shared a video which they captioned, "16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love"

Picture Courtesy/Aamir Khan's Instagram account

The all time faourite movie of Cinema lovers 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' has completed 16 years. On this special occasion, the cast of the film celebrated it by singing the song 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'.


The video features Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Alishka Varde, Sugandha Garg, Manjari Fadnnis, among others, singing the song 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'.


 
 
 
 
 
The video features Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Alishka Varde, Sugandha Garg, Manjari Fadnnis, among others, singing the song 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'.

Helmed by Abbas Tyrewala, 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' aptly portrayed millennials and their relationships- from siblings' bond to an oddball but relatable college gang. It was made under Aamir Khan Productions.

The film also starred Ayaz Khan. He essayed the role of Genelia's fiance in the film.

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane's music came as a breath of fresh air. Be it 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi' or 'Pappu Can't Dance' or 'Kahin To Hogi Woh', each track of the film is still remembered by people.

