Vishal Punjabi, better known as Wedding Filmer spilled the tea on what happens behind the scenes when working on a high-profile Bollywood wedding. The filmmaker, who has captured moments from the wedding ceremonies of superstars like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, recalled how he lost out on a huge amount of money after a ‘star’ was caught cheating just 2 months after marriage.

In a conversation with DJ Simz on his YouTube channel, Vishal was asked if he ever worked on a wedding that ended up in the couple calling quits, he recalled, “That happened with a celebrity. Two months after their wedding, he was cheating on her. He was caught red-handed with this Bollywood actress in his makeup van, on a Bollywood set. His wife walks in and catches him naked, and says, ‘I don’t want your wedding film’.”

He continued, “I’m calling the groom, he’s not picking up. I’m calling up the bride, she’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me, I don’t want the wedding film!’ So then, I call up his manager, and he’s like, ‘Bro, man, it’s not happening, we don’t want the film’. I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I sell it to Netflix?' Back then, I used to have a contract that said 50% before and 50% after I give you the film. After this incident, I was like, ‘This is about the heart, marriage, life, and fam, and I’m going to charge you 100% before I come.”

Vishal revealed that he still has the footage but has stopped chasing the parties for payment. Taking a dig at the groom/star in question, he said, “In the film, the groom is crying, saying, ‘I love you, baby’. You know they’re fake crocodile tears. He’s a big Bollywood actor. Can’t take names, but damn… The value I have of that footage is worth millions. It’s a comedy film. I could sell it and make s**tloads of money.”

