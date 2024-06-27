‘Wedding of the century’, Shatrughan Sinha expresses gratitude for love showered on newly-wed Sonakshi-Zaheer

Taking to X, Shatrughan Sinha shared some unseen pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple, which show Sonakshi and Zaheer posing with their family and friends on the wedding day

In Pic: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday expressed gratitude to everyone for the warmth, love, and congratulatory messages showered on his ‘darling’ daughter Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married actor Zaheer Iqbal. Taking to X, Shatrughan Sinha shared some unseen pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple, which show Sonakshi and Zaheer posing with their family and friends on the wedding day.

In the caption, the veteran actor wrote: “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives."

In another post, Sinha, who won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Bengal's Asansol on a Trinamool Congress ticket, said: “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar."

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in a civil marriage at the former's new apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. Reportedly, the 'Heeramandi' actress purchased the lavish apartment on the 36th floor in September last year. The sea-facing apartment is spread across 4,210.87 sq ft and reportedly cost Rs 11 crore.

On the work front, Sonakshi has the horror comedy 'Kakuda' in the pipeline. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, the film stars also Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in key roles. Sonakshi also has 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' in her kitty.

