Days after Sunil Pal was kidnapped, Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan was also duped and kidnapped similarly. He was invited to Meerut under the pretext of attending an event as a guest

Mushtaq Khan

Listen to this article After Sunil Pal, 'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan gets kidnapped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh for 12 hours x 00:00

Days after comedian Sunil Pal was kidnapped in Delhi under the pretext of being invited to perform at an event, 'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan has met the same fate. The actor was allegedly invited to an event in Meerut and was kidnapped and taken to Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The actor's business partner Shivam Yadav recalled what the actor went through after landing in Delhi for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mushtaq Khan kidnapped

Mushtaq Khan was invited for an event in Meerut on November 20. The advance amount was transferred to his account and he also received flight tickets from the organisers. However, upon reaching Delhi he was asked to step into a car and was driven away to the outskirts that is said to be somewhere near Bijnor.

Shivam revealed that the alleged kidnappers tortured Khan for 12 hours and also demanded a crore in ransom. They eventually took more than Rs 2 lakh from Khan and his son's account. The next morning, he managed to escape from the place and sought help from the locals and police to return home.

"Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened with him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neigbhourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon," Shivam said.

Mushtaq Khan's case similar to Sunil Pal kidnapping

Khan's case is eerily similar to what happened with Sunil Pal recently. The comedian had gone missing after he went to attend a show in Uttar Pradesh. It is being speculated that there is a syndicate running to harm celebrities and dupe them of money under the pretext of inviting them to events. When asked about the same, Yadav said, "We had no clue about the case. After Mushtaq sir returned, we spoke about the incident with a few of our close friends. When Sunil's case was highlighted in the media, they informed us about the same. It is shocking that two public figures from the industry had to go through a similar ordeal. We hope there is awareness and protection in the future for everyone."

The actor who was last seen in the super hit film 'Stree 2' is reportedly doing fine and will be addressing the matter once he gains composure.