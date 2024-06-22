Being curious, speaking good Hindi are some of the traits Sara Ali Khan picked up from her first co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan's first co-star was Sushant Singh Rajput. She debuted opposite him in Kedarnath in December 2018. The actor tragically passed away in June 2020, at the age of 34.

During Mid-day's latest Sit With Hitlist episode, the actress was asked about her favourite memory of Sushant. Sara fell silent at the question. After a few seconds, she said, "So many... there was this one moment when Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor, director), was very rushed. We were rushing. He had worked with Sushant before. So I went to Sushant and said, I don't know how to do this line, please show me. He just showed me and I copied it."

"People praise the way I speak Hindi, being as curious as I am about things, so much of it is Sushant. Any love that I have gotten for Kedarnath - and it's a lot - is just all him. I can't give you a particular memory," she added.

Sara has two film releases in December 2018 - Kedarnath and Simmba. The actress was caught in a legal battle owing to overlapping dates while filming both movies. Abhishek Kapoor, who directed ‘Kedarnath’ revealed that during the film’s making the co-producers backed out and Sara’s management agency gave her dates to ‘Simmba’ directed by Rohit Shetty. This led to a court case.

Explaining the fiasco, Sara told Mid-day, "2018 May, I was supposed to do ‘Simmba’. ‘Kedarnath’ was the first film I signed. It was all good. Then some dates went up and down. And I also signed ‘Simmba’. But now there were 3-4 dates that were coinciding. And I got sued. for Rs 5 crore (by the makers of ‘Kedarnath’). I was very nervous because I didn't have Rs 5 crore.”

“My grandfather, my mother's father was dying in Delhi and Ibrahim was in school, my mom was in Delhi and I was served a vakalatnama at home and I was like, ‘Now what do I do with this?’ I didn’t understand. So I sent the management to court because I had to go to shoot, which the makers were aware of because they were also at the shoot. He (Abhishek) also had his reasons I’m assuming. But it's all good now. Then Rohit sir and Gattu (Abhishek) sir met and they only wanted three days and Rohit sir said ‘Le lo’. It was done but it was a bit tricky. I spent a lot of time flying from Hyderabad to Mumbai because I was shooting for them simultaneously,” added Sara.