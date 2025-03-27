What Siddhant Chaturvedi learnt from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's work habits

Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some fascinating insights into the distinct work methods of Bollywood’s leading ladies—Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif

Siddhant Chaturvedi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared some fascinating insights into the distinct work methods of Bollywood’s leading ladies—Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

The actor revealed how each of them brings a unique approach to their craft, offering a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the film industry. During his conversation at NDTV Yuva, Siddhant was asked to reflect on the similarities and differences in the work styles of these actresses. He responded, “They are all exceptionally beautiful and talented, but each one approaches work in their own distinct way.”

“To start with Alia, she's very spontaneous. She's impromptu. She's always ready with her lines. Deepika preps a lot but she looks effortless. She sits with a pencil, marks important lines in the script. But I don't know how she manages to look so effortless on screen,” the actor mentioned.

Siddhant added, “Katrina is technically very sound. She shares her insights about the script. She knows how a line will land. We did a horror comedy, so she was very good at it.”

Chaturvedi rose to fame with his breakout role in the Alia Bhatt-starrer “Gully Boy.” Following that, he shared the screen with Deepika Padukone in the critically acclaimed “Gehraiyaan.” He also starred alongside Katrina Kaif in the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, also opened up about how "Gully Boy" became a pivotal moment in his career. He shared, “Before I had any work, I used to think I should accept whatever came my way. But Gully Boy changed that. It gave me the freedom to be selective and gave me options.” He also recalled how, after the success of the film, actor Vicky Kaushal reached out to him. "I didn’t know him at that time, but he appreciated my work," Siddhant said.

On the work front, he is all set to star in "Dhadak 2" alongside Triptii Dimri.

