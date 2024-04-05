What The Hell Navya: In conversation with Navya, Jaya revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is her best friend, and she never hides anything from him

Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

Listen to this article Jaya Bachchan calls Amitabh Bachchan her ‘best friend’, says, ‘I don’t hide anything from him’ x 00:00

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is back with another season of her vodcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’. The much-loved podcast features her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. The star kid has now dropped the finale episode of her vodcast.

In the last episode of the show, the three pretty ladies decided to talk about friendships. During the episode, Jaya Bachchan revealed who her best friend is. In conversation with Navya, Jaya revealed that Amitabh Bachchan is her best friend, and she never hides anything from him. “My husband is my best friend; I don’t hide anything from him. I believe every relationship should be based on honesty. You shouldn’t be afraid to put forth your opinion, even if they differ from your friend’s. I also consider Navya one of my friends, even if she can’t share everything with me,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaya further revealed that most of her friends are not from the industry. “I have friends made in college who aren’t from the film industry. They’re my support system,” she said. “It’s nice to have friends who keep you grounded,” said Jaya, adding, “I also like making friends with ADs on sets, just to pull their leg.”

Further in the conversation, Jaya Bachchan talked about the friendships younger generations have. While questioning the way youngsters make friends, Jaya said, “You make friends faster and lose them too; you don’t want to accommodate. I also don’t understand the concept of parents being friends; parents are parents. There need to be boundaries.”

While showing her disagreement with Jaya’s opinion, her granddaughter Navya wrote, “When I was in school, I just wanted to be friends with the cool kids; it’s different now,” she shared, adding, “Now I want to be friends with those who have the same ambition as me. I used to want to be friends with anyone. Now, I want friends who push me.”

About ‘What The Hell Navya’

‘What The Hell Navya’ Season 2 dropped its first episode on the 1st of February 2024! The vodcast streamed weekly from 1st February 2024 on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel. During this season, Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda also made a special appearance during the fourth episode along with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.