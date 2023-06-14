Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable photo of Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan as toddlers with a nostalgic caption

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram today to share a throwback photo and write a nostalgic and quirky message for his daughter Shweta Bachchan, reminiscing on their father-daughter bond

Amitabh Bachchan with his children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishekh Bachchan, Pic/Shweta's Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram today to share a throwback photo and write a nostalgic and quirky message for his daughter Shweta Bachchan, reminiscing on their father-daughter bond.

Agastya Nanda, Shweta’s son and Amitabh’s grandson will soon be making his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’—a movie that brings Riverdale’s teen characters to the streets of India. Sr. Bachchan shared a vintage post on how quickly time had passed as the third generation in the family enters the film industry –

“So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left & Shweta on Shweta's birthday…Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar, ... Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, Mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who is stepping into his first movie...Twinkle here looking circumspect…Shweta has just scored a GOAL .. !!! 😂”

He revealed that the photo was taken at Shweta's birthday party. Accompanying the caption is an adorable photo of a young Amitabh holding toddlers Twinkle Khanna and Shweta in his arms on the latter’s birthday – father and daughter's mouth cutely gaping open.

Daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan is the eldest child in the Bachchan family. By profession, she is a columnist, author, and former model. She has written columns for the Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India, and is the author of the bestselling novel Paradise Towers. Bachchan has also worked as a model for television advertisements, and launched her own label ‘MXS’ in 2018.

Fans who follow the famous family’s goings-on are in on the open secret that Amitabh dotes on his daughter. The father and daughter have made several appearances together on public forums. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that older sister, Shweta was their father's favourite child. “Anybody can be in the room. There can be heads of state, there can be saints... God alone could have come. But if Shweta di is there, it's all over for him. That's it. Nothing else matters to him,” he said.

In 2018, Shweta made her acting debut alongside Amitabh. The two shot for an advertisement for ‘Kalayan Jewellers’ (a jewellery brand for which Amitabh had been a brand ambassador since 2012). Like in real life, they played father and daughter in the advert.

Amitabh was moved when he saw the final advertisement, and said that it was an "emotional moment" to watch his daughter on screen, who had always been “the true actor in the family, even though she won’t admit it”. "Tears welling up every time I see it... daughters are the BEST," the star wrote on Twitter.