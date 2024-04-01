Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > What The Hell Navya Jaya Bachchan loves sitting and listening to the younger generation
<< Back to Elections 2024

What The Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan ‘loves sitting and listening to’ the younger generation

Updated on: 01 April,2024 04:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

What the Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan expressed her fondness for the younger generation and how she loves interacting with them

What The Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan ‘loves sitting and listening to’ the younger generation

Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

Listen to this article
What The Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan ‘loves sitting and listening to’ the younger generation
x
00:00

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is back with another season of her vodcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’. The much-loved podcast features her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.


In the previous episode of 'What The Hell Navya,' Jaya Bachchan expressed her fondness for the younger generation and how she loves interacting with them. The trio of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan discussed age vs. experience.


On the vodcast, the women of the Bachchan family, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan, delved into the clash between age and experience, and its consequences. They discussed the conflict and effects of age and experience, talking about how, despite their important contributions, younger people are sometimes singled out by older people for their alleged lack of experience. Jaya was firm in her support of the younger generation during the discussion.


Talking about people from her generation, Navya said, "My generation is into so many things. We throw ourselves into everything. Like, I do a hundred things, and a lot of people are like 'do slowly slowly,' but I feel like there is so much I want to say and do and fix, but I don’t have enough time to do it.”

Jaya Bachchan echoed Navya Naveli’s sentiments, remarking, “I identify with it 100 percent. I was like this. I wanted to do so much. The best compliment I can give to the younger generation is – I love my friends, and I enjoy spending time with them, but I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. I love sitting and listening to them, and I love seeing them interact. It’s very stimulating for me.”

Jaya Bachchan said that the younger generation should ignore the criticism from older people who doubt their intentions and stick to their convictions. She also mentioned how she preferred the company of younger people to that of her contemporaries.

'What The Hell Navya' Season 2 dropped its first episode on the 1st of February 2024! The vodcast streamed weekly from 1st February 2024 on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navya naveli nanda jaya bachchan shweta bachchan nanda Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK