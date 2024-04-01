What The Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan ‘loves sitting and listening to’ the younger generation

What the Hell Navya: Jaya Bachchan expressed her fondness for the younger generation and how she loves interacting with them

Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is back with another season of her vodcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’. The much-loved podcast features her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

In the previous episode of 'What The Hell Navya,' Jaya Bachchan expressed her fondness for the younger generation and how she loves interacting with them. The trio of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan discussed age vs. experience.

On the vodcast, the women of the Bachchan family, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan, delved into the clash between age and experience, and its consequences. They discussed the conflict and effects of age and experience, talking about how, despite their important contributions, younger people are sometimes singled out by older people for their alleged lack of experience. Jaya was firm in her support of the younger generation during the discussion.

Talking about people from her generation, Navya said, "My generation is into so many things. We throw ourselves into everything. Like, I do a hundred things, and a lot of people are like 'do slowly slowly,' but I feel like there is so much I want to say and do and fix, but I don’t have enough time to do it.”

Jaya Bachchan echoed Navya Naveli’s sentiments, remarking, “I identify with it 100 percent. I was like this. I wanted to do so much. The best compliment I can give to the younger generation is – I love my friends, and I enjoy spending time with them, but I enjoy spending time with the younger generation a lot more. I love sitting and listening to them, and I love seeing them interact. It’s very stimulating for me.”

Jaya Bachchan said that the younger generation should ignore the criticism from older people who doubt their intentions and stick to their convictions. She also mentioned how she preferred the company of younger people to that of her contemporaries.

'What The Hell Navya' Season 2 dropped its first episode on the 1st of February 2024! The vodcast streamed weekly from 1st February 2024 on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel.