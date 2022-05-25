Breaking News
Watch video! What would you rather...with Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey

Updated on: 25 May,2022 09:19 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The duo played a fun game with mid-day.com

A still from 'Nakhrey Nakhrey'


The 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' couple Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey not only opened up on the behind the scenes of the hit number but also played a fun round of, what would you rather... with mid-day.com.

When asked to choose between giving up sweets or spicy food, Armaan said, "Spicy food! I like spicy food but I cant give up on sweets, I have a big sweet tooth. Just last night I had a lot of Nutella. I diet the entire day and then eat something sweet before going to sleep, one Gulab Jamun or Nutella or some sweet. I love sugar!"




Shalini says, "I cant choose one. I've grown up eating spicy food."


