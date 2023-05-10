In an interview with Mid-day.com some time ago, Adah Sharma had recalled her schooldays and why she would get punished by her teachers.

Adah Sharma recalled memories of her school days in an interview some time ago

Listen to this article When Adah Sharma got punished by her teachers for getting laughing fits for no reason x 00:00

Adah Sharma tasted success with her debut film ‘1920’ itself, for which she had even got nominated for the ‘Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut’. Post that, what followed was her tryst with Bollywood films like ‘Phhir’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Commando 2’, 'Commando 3', and others. In addition to these, Adah also did some regional films as well in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well. Her latest release, The Kerala Story, is doing very well at the box office.

In an interview with Mid-day earlier, the actress had walked down the memory lane to reveal why she had got punished for carrying one-meter long ribbon to school almost everyday.

Who was your favourite teacher in school or college and why?

My paati (grandmother) has always been my favourite teacher. She is a headmistress in a school and also teaches History and Geography. Since I would study at the last minute, she would summarize the whole chapter for me the day before the exam! Isn’t that cute…

Which was your favourite subject and least favourite subject in school?

While Moral Science was my favourite subject, Maths was my least favourite.

In school, were you a front bencher or a last bencher?

Last bencher… because of my height (laughs).

Have you ever got punished by your teachers?

Yes. Several times. Mostly for getting laughing fits for no reason!

Is there any punishment in school that you will remember for the rest of your life?

Yes. We had to wear ribbons to school on our plaits and if we didn't, we would get a remark in the school calendar book. I got this huge one-meter ribbon. Whoever used to forget to wear the ribbons, I would cut from that one-meter long ribbon and would give them. When the teachers found out, they made me wear ‘sutli’ (rope) on my head as a punishment for a week! That became a fashion statement then and everyone started wearing rope on their braids (laughs heartily).