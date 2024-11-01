Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Priyanka Chopra opens up about missing Diwali until her fathers passing

Priyanka Chopra opens up about missing Diwali until her father's passing

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Reflecting on this time, Priyanka poignantly said, “Till my dad died, I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him”

Priyanka Chopra opens up about missing Diwali until her father's passing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with late father Ashok Chopra. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra opens up about missing Diwali until her father's passing
x
00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once spoke about the significance of Diwali in her life.  


She recalled how, during the vibrant Diwali celebrations, she was away from home due to her busy work schedule. Reflecting on this time, Priyanka poignantly said, “Till my dad died, I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him.”


In an interview with Tiffany Reid for a social event, the desi girl mentioned that she came to understand the importance of time after her father fell ill. “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or missed. How many times did I forget to call her in my 20s? How many times did I miss Diwali because I was working in Europe, where they don’t celebrate Diwali? I just skipped it and didn’t think it was okay until I did. Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him,” Priyanka said back then.


The ‘Baywatch’ actress added that her dad's death made her realize that life is short and that we should stop worrying about trivial things when there are so many more significant issues for us to focus on.

Priyanka Chopra’s father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013 at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer. She had a deep bond with her father, which is reflected in a tattoo she has dedicated to him.

The tattoo reads, "Daddy's little girl." In April this year, Priyanka appeared on the ‘Read the Room’ podcast, where she spoke about the enduring pain of her father's death.

She mentioned that this kind of pain never fully dissipates; instead, it becomes a 'companion.’ Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her film “Citadel Season 2,” where she is reprising her role as special agent Nadia Sinh. She also has “Heads Of State” alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

priyanka chopra diwali Diwali 2024 bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK