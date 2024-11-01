Reflecting on this time, Priyanka poignantly said, “Till my dad died, I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with late father Ashok Chopra. Pic/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas once spoke about the significance of Diwali in her life.

She recalled how, during the vibrant Diwali celebrations, she was away from home due to her busy work schedule. Reflecting on this time, Priyanka poignantly said, “Till my dad died, I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him.”

In an interview with Tiffany Reid for a social event, the desi girl mentioned that she came to understand the importance of time after her father fell ill. “I don’t remember how many of my mother’s birthdays I have forgotten or missed. How many times did I forget to call her in my 20s? How many times did I miss Diwali because I was working in Europe, where they don’t celebrate Diwali? I just skipped it and didn’t think it was okay until I did. Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him,” Priyanka said back then.

The ‘Baywatch’ actress added that her dad's death made her realize that life is short and that we should stop worrying about trivial things when there are so many more significant issues for us to focus on.

Priyanka Chopra’s father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013 at the age of 63 after a long battle with cancer. She had a deep bond with her father, which is reflected in a tattoo she has dedicated to him.

The tattoo reads, "Daddy's little girl." In April this year, Priyanka appeared on the ‘Read the Room’ podcast, where she spoke about the enduring pain of her father's death.

She mentioned that this kind of pain never fully dissipates; instead, it becomes a 'companion.’ Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her film “Citadel Season 2,” where she is reprising her role as special agent Nadia Sinh. She also has “Heads Of State” alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.

