Rohit Bal, an ace designer, passed away on November 1. Now, his close friend has claimed that he Bal's will while the family feels only they have the will

Rohit Bal

Listen to this article Who has Rohit Bal's real will? Confusion ensues as family and Lalit Tehlan claim to have one each x 00:00

Ace designer Rohit Bal passed away a month ago. Now, a battle has broken over his will. Turns out, his close friend and former model Lalit Tehlan has claimed to be in possession of Bal's will where a major chunk goes to him. On the other hand, Rohit's brother Rajiv Bal say that the family also has a will and do not know about the will that Tehlan claims to have.

The will confusion

Talking to Hindustan Times, Lalita Tehlan said, "Rohit owned 99% of Rohit Bal Designs Pvt Ltd. And 1% belongs to Billa (Rajiv Bal). You need two directors in a company. Most of the assets fall under the company. Major chunk will come to me along with movable and immovable assets, which includes his personal house, personal bank account, his fixed deposits.” Tehlan and Bal were spotted together at almost all events.

Tehlan also revealed that Bal gave employees like his cook and driver a very generous amount for their long-standing services.

Lalit Tehlan's lawyer Gurmukh Choudhuri also said that the will in his possession in legally valid. "“I have seen the will (Lalit has) and it appears to fulfil the criteria of a valid will as mandated under Indian law. Indians courts will decide the rest.”

When the news portal reached out to Rajiv about Lalit's claim, he said, "I don’t know what you are talking about...We also have a will. Until I see the will (the one with Lalit), I cannot say anything about it.” His other brother Rakesh Bal was not available to comment as he was unwell but his wife Anila Bal mentioned on call to us, “I know nothing about this. I am not aware.” Rajiv’s advocate, Abhinav Vashisht, however, says, “I am aware of everything (the two wills) but I’m family, too and a lawyer so I don’t want to comment.”

Reportedly, Sunil Sethi, chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, has been assigned as the executor of the will with Lalit. “I respect the trust that Rohit Bal placed in me by appointing me as the executor of his will. I was informed by a lawyer and Lalit Tehlan about this, and upon receiving this information, I immediately called Rohit Bal’s brother (Rajiv) to inform him of the will. There was initial disbelief, which I understand as a natural reaction, but I did provide him with the name of the lawyer so they could verify the information. However, I have not yet seen the will, despite Lalit and the lawyer insisting on showing it to me, even during a medical emergency in my family at Max Hospital. I believe the lawyers representing both parties have met for discussions, but I have not been kept in the loop. As for me, I am committed to ensuring that due process of law is followed, and I will do my best to honour Rohit Bal’s legacy. His wishes should prevail regarding the beneficiaries," Sethi told HT.

Rohit Bal's death leaves a void in fashion world

Rohit Bal had been battling a heart ailment for a while. On November 1, he was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 63. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments, and later expressed gratitude to his supporters for their love during his recovery, saying, "Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength."

Many celebs also took to their social media handles to pay tributes to Rohit Bal. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Rohit Bal, acknowledging him as a founding member who brought a unique fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics to Indian fashion. Their tribute emphasised the lasting impact of his artistry.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, Bal was known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA," the post read.

Rohit Bal had recently returned to the runway, showcasing his collection 'Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe' at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024, following a year marked by health challenges.