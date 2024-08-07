Walker Blanco has spent most of his life in Miami, Florida, which is quite evident in the pictures he has posted on Instagram that show him posing alongside reptiles and exotic birds

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who had a brief relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, has reportedly moved on from the heartbreak and found love again. Her mystery man spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is former model Walker Blanco, who works for the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar.

As per reports, Walker hails from Chicago, Illinois, and has spent most of his life in Miami, Florida. It is quite evident in the pictures he has posted on Instagram that show him posing alongside reptiles and exotic birds. He has completed his schooling at Westminster Christian School in Florida.

He is a travel enthusiast and shares photographs from his wanderlust moments. He is followed by Ananya as well as Navya Naveli Nanda (Ananya’s close friend) on Instagram.

It is also said that he was in a relationship with Sylvia Guso in 2017, as per his Facebook page.

Reports of Ananya and Aditya breaking up surfaced in May 2024. They had been together for a year. During the episode of 'Koffee With Karan season 7', Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar quizzed her about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

When Aditya also appeared on the show in another episode, Karan asked, “So rumour has it and I asked her as well that you are dating Ananya Panday.” Aditya said: “You see Karan you said on your show ‘Ask me no secrets and I’ll tell you no lies.”

Continuing Karan asked, “But she said that she is very Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapoor.” Aditya replied: “And I am Aditya ‘Joy’ Kapoor as of now”

Karan asked, “Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship”, Aditya replied, “Yes I am quite joyous”

Not giving up, Karan said, “You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy” and Aditya replied, “Yes, Pure Joy, bliss.”

Aditya and Ananya were spotted together on several occasions like dinner dates and movie outings in Mumbai. Pictures of them going on multiple romantic vacations also surfaced on social media. They also collaborated on brands and did commercials together. Although it seems like Walker Blanco is the new man in Ananya’s life now.