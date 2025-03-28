Breaking News
Gudi Padwa Gudi Padwa
Here’s why Aamir Khan thinks Salman Khan can’t resist breaking ribs

Updated on: 28 March,2025 11:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a lighthearted remark about his longtime friend and fellow actor Salman Khan, joking that Salman has a habit of "breaking ribs"

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a lighthearted remark about his longtime friend and fellow actor Salman Khan, joking that Salman has a habit of "breaking ribs." 


The two megastars joined director A.R. Murugadoss for a special Q&A session. Their engaging conversation, now officially released, provides deeper insights into their experiences, collaborations, and behind-the-scenes moments. In the video titled “Sikandar Meets Ghajini, “Aamir playfully asked Murugadoss, "Between Salman and me, who is the real Sikandar and who is the better dancer?" To this, the director jokingly replied, "Salman breaks his ribs. Aamir quickly added, "Sir, not just his own ribs, he breaks other people’s ribs too! But I’m asking—who is the better dancer?"


Aamir then declared Salman the real Sikandar. The 'PK' actor then tells the filmmaker, Salman is the real Sikandar; he is the better dancer, now tell who’s better in action.


In response, Salman humorously countered, "Who is the better actor? Who works harder? Who is more sincere"? To this, Aamir laughed and said, “All the boring things. No actor, also Salman is better.” Their fun-filled banter delighted fans, showcasing the playful camaraderie between the two Bollywood icons.

Notably, Salman and Aamir have shared a strong bond over the years, ever since they starred together in the cult classic “Andaz Apna Apna.” Their mutual admiration extends beyond the screen, as they frequently support each other’s projects. This camaraderie is once again on display during the promotions of Salman’s upcoming film, “Sikandar.”

Adding to their longstanding friendship, Salman recently attended the screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid’s debut film, showing his encouragement for the young actor.

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film “Sikandar,” where he will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “Sikandar” is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.

